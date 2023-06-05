60-year-old booked for molesting domestic help

Tarn Taran, June 4
The Kacha Pakka police have booked one Rasal Singh, a 60-year-old resident of Bhaini Gurmukh Singh for molesting his domestic help, a 17-year-old teenage girl of the same village. The incident reportedly took place on May 31 but the police registered a case in this regard only on Saturday (June 3), three days later.
SHO Balraj Singh said the girl’s family approached the police on June 3 and a case was immediately registered under Section 354 and 354-A of the IPC read along with Section 8 of the POCSO Act. The SHO said that raids were being conducted to nab the accused who is absconding.
