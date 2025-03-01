600 vials of insulin seized from chemist shop

A team of officials from the Health Department today confiscated 600 vials of insulin worth over Rs 1 lakh from a chemist shop located in the Katra Sher Singh area in walled city here on Thursday.

The team included Kulwinder Singh, Zonal Licensing Authority and Drug Control Officer Bableen Kaur. They inspected Saini Medicos and seized drugs under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The officials said that the vials were found stocked at room temperature while ideally they should have been stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degree Celsius as per the label. Sharing details, they said that insulin is used to control blood glucose levels of diabetic patients and degrades at higher temperature.

“It should have been stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degree Celsius for optimum results. We have seized two types of drugs containing 600 vials of insulin which is worth Rs 1.04 lakh,” said Kulwinder Singh.

The drug officials urged the chemists to store medicines as per their prescribed label to maintain their potency apart from purchasing the drugs on valid bills and maintain records as per rules.