DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / 600 vials of insulin seized from chemist shop

600 vials of insulin seized from chemist shop

A team of officials from the Health Department today confiscated 600 vials of insulin worth over Rs 1 lakh from a chemist shop located in the Katra Sher Singh area in walled city here on Thursday. The team included Kulwinder...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:43 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Drug Department officials during a raid at a chemist shop in Amritsar.
Advertisement

A team of officials from the Health Department today confiscated 600 vials of insulin worth over Rs 1 lakh from a chemist shop located in the Katra Sher Singh area in walled city here on Thursday.

The team included Kulwinder Singh, Zonal Licensing Authority and Drug Control Officer Bableen Kaur. They inspected Saini Medicos and seized drugs under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The officials said that the vials were found stocked at room temperature while ideally they should have been stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degree Celsius as per the label. Sharing details, they said that insulin is used to control blood glucose levels of diabetic patients and degrades at higher temperature.

Advertisement

“It should have been stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degree Celsius for optimum results. We have seized two types of drugs containing 600 vials of insulin which is worth Rs 1.04 lakh,” said Kulwinder Singh.

The drug officials urged the chemists to store medicines as per their prescribed label to maintain their potency apart from purchasing the drugs on valid bills and maintain records as per rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper