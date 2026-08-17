60K attend Independence Day event at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with fervour at the Attari Joint Check Post (JCP), with thousands of visitors from across the country arriving there to witness the event.

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According to the BSF, nearly 60,000 spectators gathered at the JCP to witness the celebrations, which unfolded with patriotic fervour and showcased India’s cultural diversity, military discipline and national spirit.

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Praveen Kumar, Director General of the BSF, was the chief guest on the occasion. The programme began with the inauguration of a giant LED screen displaying the image of Mahatma Gandhi, setting a solemn tone for the national celebration.

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The event featured vibrant cultural performances representing different regions of the country, highlighting India’s rich heritage and the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. The huge gathering turned the JCP campus into a sea of patriotism and national pride.

BSF personnel from various training institutions displayed their sporting skills, while the BSF’s motorcycle daredevil teams, Janbaz and Seema Bhavani, along with the canine squad, presented spectacular demonstrations of precision, courage and discipline.

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The parade added further energy to the celebrations, drawing loud cheers from the crowd and creating an electrifying atmosphere at the border post.

The DG BSF appreciated the performances by the participating teams and lauded the organisers for putting together a grand event that brought thousands of citizens together to celebrate India’s unity, diversity and spirit. He also congratulated the countrymen on the occasion.

DG BSF reviews border preparedness

During his two-day visit to the Amritsar Sector of the Punjab Frontier, DG BSF Praveen Kumar also reviewed operational preparedness at forward locations and assessed the progress of the new-design border fence.

As part of the visit, he also inaugurated 12 Mahila Prahari barracks. The barrack at Border Outpost (BOP) Havelian was inaugurated physically, while 11 others at different BOPs in the Gurdaspur, Firozpur and Abohar sectors were inaugurated virtually on August 14.

Addressing personnel during the Prahari Sammelan, the DG appreciated their dedication and urged them to continuously upgrade their skills to tackle emerging border-security challenges, particularly the growing use of drones by anti-national elements.

He assured the troops of continued support for their welfare and felicitated outstanding performers with commendation rolls.