61 Markfed shops to open in Amritsar district soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

Under the government’s scheme to deliver services at the doorstep, Markfed has established 61 shops named Model Fair Prime Shops (MFPSs) under the public distribution scheme.

Earlier, wheat grains used to be given at these shops. However, Markfed has entered into a contract with flour mills and will also provide subsidised wheat flour to individuals belonging to economically weaker sections, handicapped, widows and the elderly.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the government would launch these MFPS very soon.