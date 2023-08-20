Rs 62 Lakh robbery: Cops suspicious of victim’s claim

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 19

A day after alleged robbing of Rs 62 lakh from a farmer and gym owner by unknown persons, the police after preliminary probe have found the matter suspicious. No FIR has been registered in the case till now.

“We are still verifying the victim’s claim,” said Sarabjit Singh Bajwa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Yesterday, Bakhtawar Singh of the Gharinda area had claimed that unidentified armed persons came on two vehicles and snatched

Rs 62 lakh from him when he was returning after withdrawing the amount from a bank. The incident occurred near Mahal village bypass flyover on the Amritsar-Attari road here.

Bakhtawar told the police that when he reached near the Mahal village bypass flyover on his SUV, two four-wheelers, including an Innova, came from the rear and abruptly stopped ahead of their vehicle. Several persons came out of the vehicles and pointed two pistols at him and other persons in the SUV, said Bakhtawar. The suspects threatened to shoot them if they did not hand over the bag containing the cash, he alleged.