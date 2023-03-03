62-yr-old hangs himself to death

Tarn Taran, March 2
Sawinder Singh (62), a resident of Lalu Ghuman, committed suicide by hanging himself from a girder in his house on Wednesday. Sawinder Singh was mentally disturbed as he had been threatened by Amanjit Kaur of the same village and her brother-in-law Dilbag Singh of Qilha Kavi Santokh Singh (Noordi) over monetary transaction.
The said Amanjit Kaur had taken an amount of Rs 4 lakh from Sawinder Singh to sell her 5 kanal of land years back but she did not agree to a written land deed in this regard. She threatened to lodge a criminal complaint against him as a result of which he went into depression. The accused have been booked under Section 306 and 506 of the IPC for abetment to suicide.
