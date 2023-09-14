634 candidates wait for job letters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Days after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters to new recruits of the Punjab Police, 634 candidates selected for the civilian support staff in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (Punjab Police) continue to wait for their job letters. The selection process finished in March 2022.

Selected candidates on anonymity stated that jobs for legal, forensic, finance and information technology (IT) in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) were advertised on August 17, 2021.

A computer-based entrance examination was conducted on November 21 and 22, 2021. After the result was declared on March 28, scrutinisation of documents was completed on August 9, 2022. Final list of the successful candidates was uploaded by the department on its website on November 2, 2022. These candidates were not issued joining letters.

Aspirants said out of the selected candidates, 235 had an IT background. Majority of them left their jobs with IT firms in Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru and other cities and returned to their homes. Now, they were forced to lead a life of an unemployed while facing economic crunch.

