65 mobile teams administering vaccine on the doorstep in Amritsar: Administration

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

The district administration has announced that to deal with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Health Department is conducting a door-to-door vaccination drive.

For this, 49 teams and 65 mobile teams are going from door to door in the city. Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Friday said 28 health centres of the city — Lohgarh, Gate Khazana, Sakatri Bagh, Bhagtanwala, Puttlighar, Kangra Colony, Mustafabad, Gopal Nagar, Ghannupur, Chheharta, Kot Khalsa, Haripura, Gawal Mandi, Ranjit Avenue, Fatahpur, Jodh Nagar, Gobind Nagar, Rambagh, Basant Avenue, Chowk Fuhara, GNDU Health Centre, ESI Hospital, ESI Verka and Chheharta, OPD, PP unit, Military Hospital, corporation and the Civil Hospital — are the places where Covid-19 doses are administered to public from 8 am to 6 pm.

He said 65 mobile teams were reaching the doorstep of people for vaccination. The Health Department has been directed to vaccinate every citizen before the election. He said, “We can defeat the third wave of Covid-19 only if we follow the precautions issued by the Health Department.”