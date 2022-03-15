65 women artists display their works

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

KAUSA Trust organised an exhibition of art works by women artists and dedicated the exhibition to International Women’s Day. This is the first art exhibition at KT Kala post pandemic and KT Kala also opened its new galleries for visitors.

Apart from the art displays, Kala Milan, an art workshop of women artists of Amritsar, is also being hosted. A total of 65 women artists from city participated in the event, including Dr Priyanka Sharma, Dr Mehtab Kaur, Ravinder Dhillon, Neha Mahajan, Kavita Hastir, Sharanjit Kaur, Bharti Malhotra, Aditi Jain, Aakarshi Sawhnai, Krishna Veni, Gursharan Kaur and Teena Sharma to name a few. KT Kala’s director, Brijesh Jolly, said each artist was being provided for creating their niche art works. “Its for the first time that 65 women artists will be working under on roof, exchanging their ideas and creating works inspired by the each other,” said Jolly.

Senior artists, including Dr Parminder Singh Grover, Dr Karuna Mohindra, Kulwant Singh Gill and Rajesh Raina, secretary, KT Kala, also presented honorary certificates to these artists.