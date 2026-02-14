650 examined at free AYUSH Department camp in Kairon village in Tarn Taran

The AYUSH (ayurveda, yoga, unani, sidha and homoeopathy) Department organised a free camp at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Heta Singh, Kairon, on Saturday.

District Homoeopathic Medical Officer Dr Rupinder Kaur and District Ayurvedic Medical Officer Dr Seema Jain jointly presided over the camp.

Officials said as many as 650 persons were examined and were given free medicines during the programme. The team examining visitors during the camp included medical officers Dr Dilbag Singh Sandhu, Dr Manavdeep Kaur Dhillon, Dr Charoo Arora, Dr Manvinder Kaur, Dr Prabhjit Singh and Dr Baljit Kaur, as well as para medical staff.