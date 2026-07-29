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Home / Amritsar / 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas: Administration on green mission, to plant 6.50L saplings in Amritsar

650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas: Administration on green mission, to plant 6.50L saplings in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:23 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Officials say the initiative will help ensure a cleaner, greener and healthier environment for future generations. Vishal Kumar
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To mark the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas, the administration has set a target of planting 6.50 lakh saplings across the district.

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As part of the campaign, various government departments have begun planting saplings at public places throughout the district.

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Linking the celebration with environment conservation, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said officials were hunting space at common village lands, shamlat lands, urban parks, government and private schools, colleges, government offices, hospitals, roadsides and canal banks.

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He added that the objective of the campaign was not merely planting saplings but also ensuring their proper care, protection and growth.

Appealing to school students, Gram Panchayats, social organisations, clubs and the general public to actively participate in the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner urged residents to plant at least one sapling each.

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“The initiative will not only translate the teachings of Guru Ravidas into meaningful action but also help ensure a cleaner, greener and healthier environment for future generations,” he said.

While the intent might be right, previous record of such massive plantation drives in the district have only resulted in maintenance issues.

In 2024, the district administration announced a target of over 13 lakh saplings during the rainy season as part of Punjab’s statewide afforestation campaign. At the time of the announcement, around 2.5 lakh saplings were planted, with the Forest Department instructed to continue supplying plants.

In 2025, the district administration again mobilised government departments, educational institutions, NGOs and residents to plant native species during the monsoon, with an emphasis on planting on private land, institutions, and public spaces.

But post-plantation care, including fencing and watering, in all cases was missing. Additionally, with no thought given to heat stress, high pollution and limited open green spaces, the campaigns in the past have not yielded desired results.

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