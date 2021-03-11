655 students take part in sports trials in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 30

As many as 655 students (boys and girls) participated in the two-day sports trials to get admission to different schools of the district having sports wings sanctioned by the Sports Department, Punjab.

Those selected would be given free education, boarding and lodging facilities at the respective school. Jasmeet Kaur, District Sports Officer (DSO), on Monday said the trials were conducted in the sports grounds of different schools. The trials were held for athletics, fencing, judo, wrestling, kabaddi, football and boxing. It is for the first time that students in such large numbers came for the sports trials. The department has sanctioned just 150 seats in the sports wing of schools across the district.