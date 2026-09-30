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Home / Amritsar / 65L families to be covered under health insurance plan: Kuldeep Dhaliwal

65L families to be covered under health insurance plan: Kuldeep Dhaliwal

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab AAP spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal distributes health insurance cards in Ajnala on Tuesday.
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Ruling AAP’s chief spokesperson in Punjab and Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal asserted that 65 lakh families would be covered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana in the state.

Dhaliwal said his party’s government was determined efforts to prepare health insurance cards, for which the entire state machinery had been mobilised.

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Addressing beneficiaries of the scheme here, he said the health card was an important step towards ensuring easy access to quality healthcare facilities. The government was committed to ensuring that every family in the state was financially secure in terms of healthcare and that no citizen was deprived of treatment due to financial constraints, he said.

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He asserted that the AAP government had become the first government in the country to provide relief from expensive medical treatment by extending free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family without any discrimination.

Dhaliwal directed the party volunteers present at the function to assist beneficiaries on priority in getting their health insurance cards made and ensure that every eligible beneficiary standing in the queue was able to get their card.

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He said more than 24,000 families in his Ajnala constituency had already been issued health insurance cards.

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