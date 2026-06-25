Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO laid the foundation stone of a new 66 kV power substation at Dashmesh Nagar village in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

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The minister said that residents of Dashmesh Nagar and surrounding villages had been demanding a power substation in the area, and the state government has now fulfilled this long-pending demand. He said that due to the considerable distance of the existing substation, the residents were facing several issues related to electricity supply.

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The minister informed that around Rs 7 crore would be spent on the construction of the 66 kV substation. A 66/11 kV, 20 MVA capacity power transformer will be installed at the facility, which will significantly improve the electricity supply system in the region.

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He further stated that once operational, the substation would provide a more reliable and uninterrupted power supply not only to Dashmesh Nagar but also to consumers in nearby villages, including Akalgarh Dhapaiyan, Rasulpur, Malowal, Bamma and Khalehira.

He added that several feeders currently operating from the 66 kV Tarsika and Nava Pind substations would be connected to the new substation which would reduce the length of 11kV lines and help resolve voltage-related issues.

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The minister said that the project would directly benefit around 4,604 consumers and indirectly benefit nearly 22,705 consumers. Besides improving the overall efficiency of the power distribution system, the project would also help meet the region’s future electricity demand.

He said that after the commissioning of the 66 kV Dashmesh Nagar substation, residents of the area would receive Category-I standard power supply, similar to urban areas, ensuring a more reliable electricity supply.

Earlier, on March 17, the minister inaugurated the construction work of another 66 kV substation at Gaddli village, which is expected to be completed soon.