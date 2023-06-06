67 bars, restaurants found serving liquor sans licence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

Sixtyseven out of the total 94 bars and restaurants were found involved in serving liquor without the mandatory licence issued by the Excise Department. This came to light during their physical checking in view of the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6 in the state.

The police carried out physical checking in the bars and restaurants falling in the North, West and airport police subdivision areas here on Sunday night. The raids were carried out by police teams headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk and Assistant Commissioners of Police of North, West and Airport.

The physical checking of these restaurants and bars came under criticism for alleged double standard adopted by the police as many of them were let off with only a warnings. The police then asked them to apply for licences as soon as possible.

This came two days after two back-to-back FIRs were registered against Hoopers restaurant at Ranijt Avenue for violating norms by serving liquor with any valid licence. The police said the licence had expired in March while the hotel authorities had claimed that the Excise Department had renewed the licence.

A political activist, Mandeep Manna, pointed out that two days ago the police had registered two back-to-back FIRs against a restaurant for similar violations and what was the reason for leaving these violators with only a warning. “Why is the Punjab Government adopting leniency towards liquor mafias? Why the police had adopted double standards in taking legal action against violators who were doing no good to society?” he questioned.

On Monday, the police held a meeting with owners of hotels, bars and restaurants and asked them not to serve liquor to those youngsters who were less than 25 years of age. Besides, they should not employee men/women of lesser age for serving the same.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Virk said if the mandatory licence of a bar or restaurant had expired they would not serve liquor or get it renewed on time. He said the CCTVs should be installed in a way that these could capture the entire premises of the bar or restaurant. A security guard should also be appointed by them.

