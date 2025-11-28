DT
Home / Amritsar / 674 families receive housing approval letters under PMAY Scheme

674 families receive housing approval letters under PMAY Scheme

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:46 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Cabinet Minister Laljit Bhullar gives letters to beneficiaries in Patti.
Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday distributed 674 approval letters for the construction of new houses to beneficiary families belonging to the Patti constituency. The beneficiaries include 237 families under the Patti municipal council and 437 families from various villages of Patti.

Addressing the gathering, Bhullar said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, beneficiary families in urban areas will receive Rs 2.50 lakh for house construction, while those in rural areas will receive Rs 1.20 lakh.

Bhullar added that he is working to alleviate the hardships of people without any discrimination. BDPO Gurjit Singh Patti, Chairman Dilbagh Singh and officials from various departments were present on the occasion.

