67th World Sikh Educational Conference concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

At the conclusion of the three-day 67th World Sikh Educational Conference, its organiser Chief Khalsa Diwan announced that a new school would be built in Batala. Besides, he said they would build a state-of-the-art library in the name of Bhai Vir Singh and honour those students who researched the life and works of Bhai Vir Singh.

The CKD announced that the 68th edition of the educational conference will be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib next year. Bhai Mahinder Singh, head of Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewa, UK, was the chief guest and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan participated in the main conference on the first day of the educational conference.

CKD president and Cabinet minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar showered praises on the founder of the Diwan Bhai Vir Singh on his 150th birthday. He said by raising the standard of education in the schools of CKD, students will be able to get high-ranking jobs.

In his address, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan emphasised the need for imparting religious and moral education to students. He shed light on the works of Bhai Vir Singh, the founder of the Diwan, and his work to create a unique identity for the Sikh community.

Chief guest Bhai Mahinder Singh appreciated the efforts made by the CKD to realise the dreams of its pioneers. Santokh Singh Sethi, local president of the CKD, and Educational Committee honorary secretary Dr SS Chhina read the report of the educational committee. On this occasion, a souvenir about the life, works, messages of Bhai Vir Singh was released.

Resolutions were passed by the conference urging the governments and institutions to provide vocational and skill development based education to prevent students from going abroad, preventing unnecessary expenses on marriages among Sikhs.