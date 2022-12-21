6th suspect in cross-border smuggling racket arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

The CIA staff of the city police has nabbed the sixth suspect of a cross-border smuggling module that was busted on October 25, in which three persons arrested.

The sixth suspect was identified as Pardeep Singh, alias Sarpanch, of Sarai Amanat Khan village. He is a commission agent working at the Tarn Taran vegetable market. He was arrested at Sri Guru Ramdass International Airport after he returned from Dubai.

The Deputy Commissioner of police (investigations), Mukhwinder Singh, confirmed his arrest.

On October 25, the CIA wing of the city police had nabbed Varinder Singh, Manpreet Singh and Davinder Singh, all residents of Sarai Amanat Khan village. The police had confiscated 30-gm heroin and a drone from them. The police had also seized two mobile phones and a car in which they were travelling. Initial probe had revealed that they had procured the drone for cross-border smuggling of narcotics.

During their interrogation, the name of Bhagwan Singh, alais Bhaga of Urban Estate, Chheharta, cropped up. Bhaga had several criminal cases registered against him. He along with Harpreet Singh, alias Pittu, of NRI Colony on Loharaka Road was held with Rs 51 lakh of alleged drug money and two luxury cars on December 5.

Both the suspects hail from Sarai Amanat Khan near the International Border in Tarn Taran district.

Mukhwinder Singh said during probe it was found that the five suspects arrested earlier did some financial transactions with the sixth suspect. His role was being ascertained further, he added.

