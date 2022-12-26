Rs 7.65-cr embezzlement detected in Central Cooperative Bank at Doburji

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 25

Embezzlement worth Rs 7.65 crore has been detected in Doburji branch of Central Cooperative Bank that was allegedly committed by a former branch manager and a former clerk. The embezzlement was detected after an inquiry was conducted by the higher officials of the bank.

The issue of embezzlement was brought in the spotlight by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) three years ago, when the bank had issued notices to farmers to get their loans cleared, who had either died or had paid their loans.

As per the inquiry report, the embezzlement was started by the bank officials in January 2014 and continued till very recently.

The Gohalwar village zone branch of the KMSC has been staging an incessant protest in front of the bank for the last three months, demanding registration of a case against the officials responsible for the embezzlement. There were reports that banks accounts of those farmers, who died ten years ago were used for availing the benefits of the crop loan waiver scheme of the government. Even the bank accounts of those farmers who have closed their accounts were found to be operational. The inquiry report has found some bank accounts loans were loan was still shown standing in the accounts despite it was paid.

Farmers and residents of Gohalwar, Pandori Sidwan, Pandori Ran Singh, Bala Chack and Kot Dausandi Mal were among those 250 customers of the bank who are the victim.

The Tarn Taran city police have registered a case unser Section 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC against former branch manager Kulwinder Singh and Jaswant Kaur, former clerk, on Saturday. Investigation officer Manjit Singh said the suspects were on the run and raids were being carried out to nab them.