7 booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 4

The police have booked seven persons on charges of attempt to murder, snatching and causing hurt voluntarily on Thursday. No arrest has been made so far. A political rivalry over ‘sarpanchi’ is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

The injured was identified as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (40), a resident of Rorakalan village. Those booked include village sarpanch Balbir Kaur, Balwinder Singh, Khushwinderpal Singh, Jassa Singh and three others. The incident occurred on July 25 while a case was registered yesterday.

Gurpreet told the police that on July 25 around 10.30 am he was going to the village when the suspects came out of their houses on seeing him. He said Malkeet Singh of Rorakalan village threatened at behest of Balbir Kaur to teach him lesson.

Gurpreet said he was working for the welfare of the people in the village and helped many get work under the MGNREGA scheme. He alleged that the suspects were irked over his works.

He said before attacking, they threatened to teach him a lesson as he wanted to become sarpanch of the village.

He said the suspects attacked him with bricks. When Prabhjit Singh of the same village came to save the victim, the suspects also attacked him with bricks. The complainant alleged that the suspects took away his gold chain before fleeing from the spot.

Investigating officer ASI Agyapal Singh said a case on charges of attempt to murder, snatching gold chain and other relevant sections of IPC was registered against the suspects and efforts were on to arrest them.