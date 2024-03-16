7 cellphones seized from Amritsar jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Islamabad police have arrested eight prisoners of Amritsar Central Jail for allegedly possessing seven mobile phones and six SIM cards which were recovered during surprise checking yesterday.

Among those booked included Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Sajan Singh, Karan Singh, Sajan Singh, Harjit Singh and Arshjot Singh. A case under Sections 42, 52-A of the Prison Act was registered against them.

The sneaking of mobile phones and other prohibited material inside the high security jail complex continue unabated while the city police have constituted a special investigating team to probe into these cases. Till now over 200 cell phones were recovered from the jail in past over two months.

Throwing prohibited material from outside the jail complex has been a challenge for jail authorities. The Amritsar Central Jail is located in densely populated area of Fatahpur.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.