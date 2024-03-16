7 cellphones seized from Amritsar jail

Amritsar, March 15
Islamabad police have arrested eight prisoners of Amritsar Central Jail for allegedly possessing seven mobile phones and six SIM cards which were recovered during surprise checking yesterday.
Among those booked included Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Sajan Singh, Karan Singh, Sajan Singh, Harjit Singh and Arshjot Singh. A case under Sections 42, 52-A of the Prison Act was registered against them.
The sneaking of mobile phones and other prohibited material inside the high security jail complex continue unabated while the city police have constituted a special investigating team to probe into these cases. Till now over 200 cell phones were recovered from the jail in past over two months.
Throwing prohibited material from outside the jail complex has been a challenge for jail authorities. The Amritsar Central Jail is located in densely populated area of Fatahpur.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: ED to produce BRS leader Kavitha before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates’ fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well