Rs 7 cr okayed under NABARD for construction of classrooms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

Under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) committed by NABARD for construction of additional classrooms, integrated science labs and playgrounds in rural schools in the state, the District Education Department has received an initial grant of Rs 7.53 crore. The funds will be spent on the construction of 198 additional classrooms in elementary schools and the project will cover 150 elementary schools in the district.

District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma convened a meeting of officials concerned to brief them about the project guidelines and the allocation of the funds for the purpose. The district will receive a total of Rs 15 crore from NABARD for infrastructure development of government schools, especially in rural blocks.

Rajesh Sharma briefed that each elementary school was allocated Rs 3 lakh.