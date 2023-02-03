Rs 7 cr okayed under NABARD for construction of classrooms

Amritsar, February 2
Under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) committed by NABARD for construction of additional classrooms, integrated science labs and playgrounds in rural schools in the state, the District Education Department has received an initial grant of Rs 7.53 crore. The funds will be spent on the construction of 198 additional classrooms in elementary schools and the project will cover 150 elementary schools in the district.
District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma convened a meeting of officials concerned to brief them about the project guidelines and the allocation of the funds for the purpose. The district will receive a total of Rs 15 crore from NABARD for infrastructure development of government schools, especially in rural blocks.
Rajesh Sharma briefed that each elementary school was allocated Rs 3 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...