7-day national theatre fest kicks off at Naatshala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

A seven-day national theatre festival started at Punjab Naatshala on Monday evening. Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, along with eminent theatre personalities — Avtar Singh Sahni and Jatinder Brar —inaugurated the event. BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna was also present on the occasion.

The festival is being organised by Dastak Theatre, Amritsar, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Punjab Naatshala, and International Fateh Academy.

The inaugural play at the festival was a social drama, ‘Bhukh Agg Hai’, staged by the Dastak theatre group. Directed by Rajinder Singh, the play was close to reality as it showed how the wealth gap between the rich and poor is creating an unjust, cruel, and unequal society.

“Crime has taken maximum space in our newspapers, news reports and there is not one person, who does not have a story to share. The post-pandemic economic slowdown had severely impacted the lives of many, especially the low and middle income groups. The play highlights how even the most moral and just individuals get helpless in the face of hunger, how bringing food on your table becomes a sole motivation for many to take up the life of crime,” shared Rajinder Singh.

The play sends a message of creating an equal society, the need to raise voice for citizens’ rights. The artistes who performed in the play included Rajinder Singh, Amita Sharma, Pooja, Charanjit Kaur, Rajidank Kumar, Sukhdeep Sukhi, Varinder, Gurwinder, Francis, Vishal Deep, Rahul and Manpreet.