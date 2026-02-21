DT
7-day training in pig farming concludes

7-day training in pig farming concludes

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:45 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
iStock photo for representational purposes only.
The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), under the aegis of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), organised a seven-day vocational training programme on pig farming. As many as 18 farmers, farm women and rural youth from Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts participated in the programme. The training was conducted under the guidance of Dr Bikramjit Singh, Associate Director (Training), KVK.

Dr Bikramjit Singh said that the participants were explained about the mandates and functioning of KVKs. He highlighted the growing importance of pig farming as a subsidiary occupation in agriculture and encouraged trainees to adopt it for income and employment generation. He also urged them to make full use of KVK services.

Dr Kanwarpal Singh Dhillon, Assistant Professor (Animal Science) and course coordinator, delivered lectures on pig breeds, feeding, housing, vaccination, deworming, common diseases, marketing and record keeping. He also explained the economics of pig farming. Method demonstrations on piglet teeth clipping and proper injection techniques were conducted. Dr Puneet Singh, Veterinary Officer, shared details about schemes such as KCC and NLM, while Amar Singh, Fisheries Officer, spoke on integrated pig-fish farming. Manjeet Singh, DDM, NABARD, highlighted subsidies and government-funded schemes. Progressive farmer Parmjeet Singh shared his practical experiences.

