7 injured in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Seven persons were injured when two cars collided head on at SSSS Chowk on Majitha Road-Mall Road intersection.

One of the cars turned turtle, while the other was also badly damaged in the incident.

Harwinder Singh of Majitha Road police station said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Three were seriously injured. The police said statements of the injured were recorded. The police said probe was on.