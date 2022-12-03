7 mobile phones seized from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

The Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated seven cell phones from five prisoners, including Davinder Singh — a drug peddler — here on Thursday. Of the seven phones, two mobiles had been left on the premises.

Jail officials also seized three mobile chargers, three data cables and a headphone in the complex. Following written complaints by jail officials, the police have registered five separate FIRs under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act.

In past week, as many as 27 mobile phones and other prohibited materials were seized by the jail officials.

Some other inmates who have been booked include Amarjit Singh of Kapurthala, Gagandeep Singh of Himmatpura, Sunny of Tungpai and Resham Singh of Kot Hridya Ram.

According to the jail authorities, besides a touch screen phone, Davinder was also found to have a charger, two data cables and a headphone.

Davinder and his three accomplices Amarjit Singh, Navkaran Singh and Manjit Singh were held in July this year. The police had seized three weapons from them. The police had alleged that he was also involved in cross-border smuggling. He used to smuggle narcotics in different parts of Amritsar and other border districts.

He is said to be an associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Earlier in March, the police had nabbed his mother Sawinder Kaur and his wife Priya and seized 310 gm of heroin from their possession.