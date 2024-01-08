7-yr-old dies of cold

Amritsar, January 7
A seven-year-old Class IV student of the Government Elementary School, Warian village, reportedly died of cold on January 3. Warian is a border village in Ajnala sub-division.
Adarsh Kaur Sandhu, head teacher of the school, said the student had fallen ill on December 31 and after remaining admitted to various hospitals he breathed last on January 3. She said the school had opened after winter break on January 1. The student did not attend the school after the break, she added.
