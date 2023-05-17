7-yr-old girl abducted from border village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

A 7-year-old school girl reportedly was kidnapped by an unidentified motorcycle-borne couple at Rampura village of Amritsar on Monday. The girl has been identified as Abhiraj Jot Kaur.

A student of Class II, the girl left home to attend her tuition around 4 pm, but did not return till evening. The kin of the abducted girl searched her and later lodged a complaint with the Gharinda police station.

The police sealed the entire village in the morning and searched every house. The CCTV cameras installed around the place where the girl used to go for tuition are being scanned. In the available footage, a suspect bike rider along with a woman was seen taking the girl with them. They picked the girl from the way she used to go for tuition.

The suspect woman was riding pillion and both had covered their faces.

The police claimed that they have been searching the area thoroughly and technical investigation is underway to trace the girl.