7 yrs on, Raja Sansi blast accused gets default bail from high court

Nearly seven years after Raja Sansi grenade attack left almost 20 injured and three killed, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the release of an accused on default bail. The Bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill and Justice Ramesh Kumari held that the challan was not filed within 90 days, which expired in February 2019. As such, there was “no room to come to a conclusion other than” that the accused had acquired the right to default bail.

Advertisement

Allowing the appeal filed through counsel Vipul Jindal, the Bench set aside the April 11, 2019, order rejecting default bail and directed the appellant’s release. Appellant Avtar Singh, along with a co-accused, had moved a joint application for default bail immediately after expiry of the statutory period. That plea, however, was dismissed on the premise that the time for investigation stood extended from 90 to 180 days. The HC observed that the very order granting extension was later set aside by Amritsar Additional Sessions Judge.

Advertisement

“Thus, there was no extension of time and the accused was required to be released on bail, having specifically approached for the same,” the Bench observed, while making it clear that the right to default bail stood crystallised and could not be undone by later events once the statutory period lapsed.

Advertisement

Jindal, during the course of hearing, submitted on the appellant’s behalf that he had been falsely implicated in the case. He pointed out that the appellant had remained behind bars for nearly seven years. It was contended that co-accused Bikramjit Singh had already been granted default bail in 2020. Referring to the legal position and the prolonged incarceration, Jindal argued that the appellant was equally entitled to the same concession.

After hearing Jindal and going through rival contentions, the Bench observed that the co-accused, who moved the default bail application jointly with the appellant, carried the matter to the Supreme Court and was granted bail. The apex court had made strong observations, asserting that the illaqa magistrate/SDJM, Ajnala, was not competent to extend the period for concluding investigation from 90 days to 180 days and that an “indefeasible right” to default bail came to be vested in the accused. “The appellant is situated on absolute parity with that of the co-accused and as such, he also deserves the same concession,” the HC ruled.

Advertisement

The case has its genesis in an FIR registered November 18, 2018, at Raja Sansi police station in Amritsar for murder and other offences under Sections 302, 307, 452, 341, 427 and 34 of the IPC and the provisions of the Arms Act; the Explosive Act; and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the prosecution, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and lobbed a hand grenade during a satsang attended by around 200 devotees at Raja Sansi. It left 22 injured, three of whom later died. The appellant was alleged to be one of the two.