70 teachers transferred in name of ‘adjustment’

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, July 21

With the reopening of government schools after the summer vacation, the transfer of as many as 70 teachers from this border area district to their home districts in the name of ‘adjustment’ has raised hackles. These 70 teachers were among those recruited about a year back on the condition that they would have to serve for the first three year of their service in Tarn Taran district.

The officials of the department were reportedly taken aback when they observed the large-scale transfer of teachers in the name of ‘adjustment’. Sources in the education department said that under the set rules, these teachers cannot be transferred from Tarn Taran district. Therefore, the office of the DPI (Secondary Education), Mohali, obliged them in the name of ‘adjustment’. Sources in the department said that the transferred teachers with the help of their ‘connections’ have managed to get transferred to their home districts. Most of these teachers are from the Malwa belt. There were reports that with the Lok Sabha elections due next year, it was the compulsion of the ruling party to seek support from various sections of society.

Sources in the education department said that a large number of posts of teachers was lying vacant and the ‘adjustment’ of these 70 teachers would make the situation more critical. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in his visit to the district confessed that a large number of posts of teachers were lying vacant. The minister announced that all vacant posts of teachers would be filled by the end of July. The minister has not gone ahead with his promise, sources in the education department said.

For instance, there is a Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Khemkaran where the post of the principal and all seven lecturers has been lying vacant for years. The school could get one lecturer a year back but that lecturer is also among the 70 teachers who have been ‘adjusted’ in their home district. Now the school has reverted to its earlier position. The school has a strength of 500 students, mostly belonging to the downtrodden sections.

The salary of these teacher would be drawn from Tarn Tarn district while they would be serving in other districts.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath could not be contacted for his comments and Avikesh Gupta, DPI (Secondary), did not respond to phone calls.

#Tarn Taran