71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The harvesting of wheat crop is at its peak as indicated by the increased daily arrival of the crop at the grain markets in the district. The grain markets in the district recorded a total arrival of 71,003 metric tonnes of wheat produce on Tuesday.

With this, a total of 3,38,708 MT of crop has reached the markets out of which nearly 3,31,925 MT has already been procured. Of the total procurement so far, the government has purchased a total of 3,10,198 MT while the private buyers have purchased 21,727 MT.

The district agricultural officials stated that at this rate of harvesting, the entire area under wheat would be harvested within this week. “If the weather remains favourable, harvesting of the crop would be completed within the next few days,” said Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill

Officials of the Agriculture Department stated that over 50 per cent of the area under the wheat crop has already been harvested. The farmers have even started making hay from the wheat stubble left in the field after harvesting.

Meanwhile, as harvesting is progressing, lifting of the procured stock from the grain markets to the godowns is still going on at a slow pace. However, it showed a little improvement on Tuesday as a total of 15,521 MT of wheat grains were lifted from the markets. District mandi officials stated that so far only 38,699 MT of crop has been lifted as most of the stock is still lying in the markets.

Of the procurement so far, Pungrain has purchased a maximum of 1,02,494 MT followed by Punsup with 74,389 MT, Markfed 67,416 MT, Punjab Warehouse Corporation 56,306 MT and FCI 9,593 MT. The private buyers have purchased a total of 21,727 MT of wheat crop so far.

Govt has bought 3,10,198 MT so far

