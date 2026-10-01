72-year-old ex-principal wins silver in 100m race

Seventy-two-year-old retired principal Dalbir Singh Deol won a silver medal in the 100-metre race in the 70-80 age group at the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan sports competitions held at Sri Guru Arjan Dev Sports Stadium in Tarn Taran today.

District Sports Officer Satwant Kaur honoured Deol by presenting him with the medal. Athletics coach Kulwinder Singh, renowned veteran athlete Baljit Singh, Mahavir Singh Gill and other athletes were also present on the occasion.

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Deol will now compete in the state-level cycling events. Riding a bicycle is one of his hobbies.