75% reduction in work of revenue circles, people hit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

The registration of properties and other document-related work in tehsils and patwar circles has reduced drastically during the past over one month.

Following a state-wide call of pen-down strike for an indefinite period from September 1, the government shifted tehsildars of around 30 patwar circles, which fall in the municipal corporation limit (urban areas). These circles have been lying unattended.

The number of registration of properties, issue of farad for zamanat and loans from banks and different certificates has come down by at least 75 per cent in the urban areas. There are 319 patwar circles in the district for which only 163 patwaris are available. These Patwaris have been given additional charge of 156 patwar circles.

After members of the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab went on strike for not doing work of additional patwar circles, a large number of people have been waiting for the situation to normalise to get their pending work done.