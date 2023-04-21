Rs 76K stolen from two liquor vends

Amritsar, April 20
Unidentified persons decamped with Rs 76,000 from two liquor vends located opposite to Alphaone Shopping Mall located on GT Road here.
Inderjit, the complainant, said they had closed the vend at 11.45 pm on Tuesday. Next day they found the vend doors opened. The unknown persons entered the vend by breaking open the tin roof and decamped with Rs 18,000 and three liquor bottles.
The accused also burgled the neighbouring vend in similar fashion. From there they took away Rs 58,000, two liquor bottles and a box of bear can. The police have registered a case.
