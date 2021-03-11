77-kanal land freed from encroachers in Amritsar village

Amritsar, May 1
Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, along with a team, evicted encroachers from 77 kanal and seven marla panchayat land at Bhindi Aulakh Khurd village.
Party leaders from the constituency Baldev Singh Miadian and others accompanied Dhaliwal. The rural development minister said due to the government efforts to free land from illegal encroachments, many encroachers had started approaching them to vacate the land voluntarily.
Hinting at lenient approach towards those who give up illegal occupation on government land voluntarily, Dhaliwal said, “We would think about taking action against those encroachers who would volunteer to free the land but we would surely take action against those who would resist.” He said the government would also recover rent from the encroachers who would resist the government move.
The minister in a similar action in Mohali few days ago had claimed to reclaim 29 acres of land allegedly under illegal occupation for the past many years.
