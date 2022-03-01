78-kW solar plant comes up at Shaheed Ganj gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami inaugurated the rooftop solar power plant installed for electricity supply at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Deep Singh in Amritsar on Monday.

The sewa (voluntary service) of this solar plant has been done by the United Sikh Mission, United States of America (USA).

Inaugurating the solar plant, Dhami said earlier with the support of the United Sikh Mission, USA, the SGPC has successfully installed solar power plants on the premises of Golden Temple and Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib, Thatha, Tarn Taran.

“Today, a third solar power plant has been inaugurated at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Deep Singh, which has the capacity to generate 78 kW power. Besides, we have also procured permission to install similar solar power plants at Gurdwara Gurusar Satlani Sahib and its work will begin soon,” said Advocate Dhami.

Dhami said solar energy is a good alternative and it is the need of hour to use natural resources to produce electricity. “With the production of electricity through solar energy, the problem of electricity will be resolved and it will also reduce the expense on the same,” he said.

SGPC president Advocate Dhami honoured the chairman of United Sikh Mission, USA, Rashpal Singh Dhindsa, and other representatives with a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour).

Those present on this occasion included SGPC executive committee member Harjap Singh Sultanwind, member Bhai Manjit Singh, Bhai Ajaib Singh Abhyasi, SGPC secretary Mohinder Singh Ahli, OSD to SGPC president Satbir Singh Dhami, former secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhurakohna, manager of Golden Temple Gurinder Singh Mathrewal and others.