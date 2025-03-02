8.17-kg ganja seized at Amritsar airport

In a crackdown on drug smuggling, officials of the Customs Department at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport have nabbed a passenger carrying 8.17 kg of cannabis (ganja). The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, had arrived from Malaysia on February 26.

During an inspection of his luggage, the officials discovered 8.17 kg of an illegal substance, suspected to be ganja, concealed in his luggage. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway to determine possible links to a drug smuggling network.

In another incident, Customs Department officials seized 400 gm of gold from a passenger who had arrived from Singapore. The confiscated gold, in the form of chains and bangles, is estimated to be worth around Rs 35.60 lakh. The officials have heightened surveillance measures at the airport to prevent smuggling activities and ensure strict action against those involved in the illegal trade. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security and cracking down on unlawful activities at the international entry points.