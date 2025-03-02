DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / 8.17-kg ganja seized at Amritsar airport

8.17-kg ganja seized at Amritsar airport

In a crackdown on drug smuggling, officials of the Customs Department at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport have nabbed a passenger carrying 8.17 kg of cannabis (ganja). The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, had arrived from Malaysia on...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a crackdown on drug smuggling, officials of the Customs Department at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport have nabbed a passenger carrying 8.17 kg of cannabis (ganja). The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh, had arrived from Malaysia on February 26.

During an inspection of his luggage, the officials discovered 8.17 kg of an illegal substance, suspected to be ganja, concealed in his luggage. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway to determine possible links to a drug smuggling network.

In another incident, Customs Department officials seized 400 gm of gold from a passenger who had arrived from Singapore. The confiscated gold, in the form of chains and bangles, is estimated to be worth around Rs 35.60 lakh. The officials have heightened surveillance measures at the airport to prevent smuggling activities and ensure strict action against those involved in the illegal trade. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security and cracking down on unlawful activities at the international entry points.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper