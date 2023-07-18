8.25-kg heroin destroyed

Amritsar, July 17
The drug disposal committee of local unit of the Special Task Force today destroyed 8.25kg of heroin seized by it in the past.
The drug was destroyed at the Khanna Paper Mill complex. Vavinder Mahajan, DSP, and Sikander Singh, DSP, were heading the drug disposal team here.
