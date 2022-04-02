8 booked for killing resident of Patha Pheruman village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

A man, identified as Rajinder Singh, was killed by armed persons at Patha Pheruman village falling under the Beas police station here on Thursday. The police have booked around eight persons for murder.

Among those booked included Baljit Singh, a resident of Cheema Bath village, while his accomplices were yet to be identified.

Lovepreet Singh, son of the victim, told the police that around 9pm on Wednesday, he along with his parents was present at home when Baljit Singh came to the house. He said his father Rajinder objected to this and asked him to come during the daytime. He said the accused got infuriated and went away at that time.

He said around 11pm, Baljit Singh along with seven unidentified accomplices barged into the house. They were all armed with sharp-edged and blunt weapons. After entering the house, they started thrashing his father and left him dead on the spot.

A relative of the victim said Lovepreet’s cousin used to learn cycle repair work at the shop of Baljit Singh. He said Baljit Singh used to drop him at home in the evening and used to enter the house. As there were girls in the house, Rajinder had objected to his entering the house. —