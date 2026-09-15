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Home / Amritsar / 8 held in three drug, arms networks in Amritsar; 9.5 kg heroin, 5.4 kg opium seized

8 held in three drug, arms networks in Amritsar; 9.5 kg heroin, 5.4 kg opium seized

Police say accused were linked to foreign-based smugglers; illegal arms and drug consignments allegedly received through drones

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:57 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Commissionerate Police, Amritsar busts arms, drugs network
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The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, has busted three alleged drug and illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of eight persons and the recovery of 9.549 kg of heroin, 5.459 kg of opium and an illegal .30-bore pistol here today.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and were receiving consignments of heroin, opium and illegal arms through drones for further distribution.

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Those arrested have been identified as Rajinder Singh (27) of Indira Colony, Vinay (26) of Gawal Mandi, Pradeep Singh (37) of Varnali Harsha Chhina, Karan Singh alias Karan (24), Navneet Singh alias Keeda (18) and Jashandeep Singh alias Dhuni (19), all residents of Attari, Baljinder Singh (37) of Baba Budha Singh Colony and Amrit Pal Singh alias Amrit (25) of Boparai Baaz Singh in Amritsar Rural.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the first operation was carried out on specific information, leading to the arrest of Rajinder Singh and the recovery of a .30-bore pistol.

During interrogation, his associate Vinay was arrested and 4.2 kg of opium was recovered from him. On Vinay’s disclosure, another associate, Pradeep Singh, was arrested and 1.2 kg of opium was recovered.

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Police also froze Rs 62 lakh lying in the bank accounts of Pradeep Singh and his wife, the CP said.

In the second operation, the police arrested Karan Singh and recovered 7 kg of heroin from his possession. His alleged associates, Navneet Singh and Jashandeep Singh, were subsequently arrested during the investigation.

In the third operation, the police arrested Baljinder Singh and Amrit Pal Singh and recovered 2.5 kg of heroin and a motorcycle from their possession, the CP said.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the investigation was being expanded to establish the complete backward and forward linkages of the networks and identify other persons involved in the alleged trafficking.

Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the operations.

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