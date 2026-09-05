DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 8 kg heroin seized; five arrested in Amritsar

8 kg heroin seized; five arrested in Amritsar

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Border Security Force (BSF), Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Amritsar rural police have seized around 8 kg of heroin and arrested five alleged drug smugglers in separate operations in the district.

The accused are suspected to be in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers. Five mobile phones recovered from them are being examined by forensic teams, with the police hoping to gather information about their network and other associates. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against all five accused.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off that a consignment of heroin had been dropped by Pakistani smugglers using a drone in the Attari sector, the ANTF, along with the BSF, launched a search operation on Friday morning. Within about 30 minutes, the teams recovered 5 kg of heroin lying abandoned in the area.

Advertisement

According to the police, the consignment was to be picked up by smugglers here. However, no one arrived at the spot, apparently due to the presence of the security agencies. The police are now trying to identify the persons who were supposed to collect the consignment.

In another operation, the ANTF arrested Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of Dhanoa Khurd village, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Hardo Rattan village. The duo was allegedly carrying 1 kg of heroin near Hardo Rattan village when they were intercepted during a naka.

Advertisement

In a separate operation, the Amritsar rural police arrested three persons with 2 kg of heroin in the Gharinda area. Their criminal antecedents are being verified.

The police are also examining the mobile phones seized from the accused. Investigators suspect that the devices may provide crucial leads about their links with Pakistan-based smugglers and other members of the drug network.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts