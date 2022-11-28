8 phones seized in jail

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 27

Amritsar Central Jail authorities seized eight mobile phones from high security jail complex here on Saturday.

Besides mobile phones, the police also confiscated a charger, two data cables, two headphones, two heater spring and eight bundles of cigarettes.

The Islamabad police have registered four separate cases against four prisoners in this regard. They have been identified as Sarbjit Singh of Teda Rajputa village in Ajnala, Mohammad Saqidar of Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) and Sharanjit Singh and Ritik Malhotra of Khai Mohalla.

The unabated instances of sneaking of mobiles phones and other prohibited material, including narcotics, have been a challenge for the Central Jail authorities. Besides black sheep in the jail, its close proximity with densely populated areas is another reason behind the menace.

Unscrupulous elements throw these materials, including phones and intoxicants, into the jail complex. Four days ago, the police had also nabbed a person identified as Mohit of Fateh Singh Colony, while he was trying to throw a mobile phone and other prohibited materials inside the jail premises. The police seized a mobile phone, cigarettes and tobacco from his possession at that time.

The jail authorities have seized over 50 mobiles phones in November alone.

Expressing concern over the spurt in sneaking of cell phones, Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains along with the city police had raided the Central Jail complex a month ago and had recovered eight mobile phones.

A jail official said following instructions from ADGP (Jails) B Chandrashekhar, jail authorities here have tightened noose around the offenders and regular search operations were being carried out to nail the perpetrators. He said local police were also being asked to nail those throwing prohibited material from outside the jail.