8 under-construction illegal buildings sealed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

In a major action in the Central Zone, the town planning wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed eight multi-storey illegal buildings here today. On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the MTP wing staff led by Arun Khanna, assistant town planner, along with building inspector Navjot Kaur and the MC’s police team carried out the operation at Sheran Wala Gate, Old Improvement Trust Chowk and Kot Atama Singh.

The team sealed four under-construction hotel buildings in the walled city. ATP Arun Khanna said the work of some buildings was almost complete. If the work starts again in the sealed building, we will recommend to file a police case against the contractor and the building would be demolished.

Owners of the buildings have not taken permission from the MC before construction. The building plans were not approved by the MTP. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi urged the residents to approve the building plan before the construction of any commercial or residential building. — TNS