8-year-old sexually abused; 1 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 13

A 22-year-old youth was arrested by Sri Goindwal Sahib police for raping an eight-year-old girl child here on Tuesday.

Goindwal Sahib DSP Ravisher Singh said the accused was identified as Simranjit Singh of a village near Sri Goindwal Sahib. The DSP said the victim was on her way back home after buying milk from a dairy when the accused lured her to give money and took her forcibly into his house and committed the crime.

The victim was on her way back home after buying milk from a dairy when the accused lured her to give money and took her forcibly into his house and committed crime. Ravisher Singh, DSP

The victim shared her ordeal with mother as soon as she returned home. On the statement of the victim’s mother, Sub-Inspector Kiranpal Kaur registered a case under Sections 376 (A-B) and 342 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused.

The DSP said the accused was produced in court and sent to police custody for two days. The victim was medically examined at the Community Health Centre, Sarhali, and the crime had been confirmed in the report.

#Tarn Taran