8 years on, horticulture institute yet to see light of the day

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 1

For want of land, the proposed Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education fails to see light of the day even after eight years of the Central government making the announcement. The institute aimed at research, development and education of horticulture technologies to give an impetus to horticulture in a bid to promote crop diversification.

Soon after the Central Government had made the announcement regarding the opening up of the post graduate institute, the then state government had transferred the ownership of a chunk of 100 acres at Attari village to the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).

An ICAR committee had later proposed for a 30 acre land plot on Amritsar main road for construction of academic, administrative and research labs apart from a residential complex of the employees. The sources stated that the earlier 100 acre plot was not suitable for setting up a national research institute due to accessibility issues. However, the old land was to be used for research works.

At the time of making the announcement the Central Government had stated that it would provide all budgetary provisions for the construction of buildings, salaries of the faculty and funding for the research work.

Even as the fate for the institute is hanging in a balance, the hopes were raised in June 2022 after the state government issued a notification for acquisition of 32 acres of land at Chiddan village near Lopoke. The happiness, however, was short-lived as soon afterwards, the government functionaries stated that they would prefer panchayat or government land instead of acquiring private land.

Kuljit Singh Malawali, a local farmer, said, “Mere announcements or notifications are of no help unless the government allocates funds for land acquisition or comes up with an alternate plan.” He said that the project has already been delayed and at the present pace when the government is not serious to set up the institute, it might take many more years for it to see light of the day.