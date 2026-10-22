82 special students take part in district-level sports meet in Tarn Taran

Students won the hearts of everyone by displaying excellent talent at the district-level special sports organised by the Education Department for children with special needs. As many as 82 students with special needs from different blocks of the district participated in the events, which were held under the supervision of Deputy District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajinder Kaur.

The competitions, organised in the age groups of 8 to 11 years, 12 to 15 years and 16 to 21 years, included events such as running, shot put, softball throw, badminton, football, running long jump and standing long jump.

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Arshdeep Kaur, a hearing-impaired student of Government Senior Secondary School, Gandiwind; Ranjodhbir Singh, a visually impaired student of Government Senior Secondary School, Padhari Kalan; and Sumanjit Kaur, a visually impaired student of Government Middle School, Biharipur, performed brilliantly. Sumanjit Kaur secured first place in all her competitions.

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Addressing the students on the occasion, Deputy DEO Rajinder Kaur said every child has some special talent that needs to be recognised and given an opportunity to flourish.

Anuj Chaudhary and the IED staff congratulated the winning students and their parents.