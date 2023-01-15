84 dogs sterilised in 1st week of MC drive

Amritsar, January 14
In the first week of dog sterilisation drive, 84 dogs were operated at the Animal Birth Control Centre of Municipal Corporation in the Nariangarh area. MC Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar said 122 dogs had been caught from different areas of the city by the dog capture team under the drive started last week. Of these, 84 dogs have been sterilised till Friday evening.
After the operation, the dog is kept in a dog kennel made in the centre for three days. After this, they are re-released in the areas from where they were captured. Dr Kumar said along with other medicines, they also gave anti-rabies vaccine to all dogs caught for sterilisation. The officer said the rate of sterilisation would be increased in the coming days. The MC has hired a company for sterilising 20,000 dogs.
