icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 85 lakh pages of old municipal records to be digitised in Amritsar

85 lakh pages of old municipal records to be digitised in Amritsar

he move is aimed at improving record management, transparency, and ease of access under the ongoing Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:45 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a major step towards modernising civic administration, the Municipal Corporation will begin digitising its old records next week, with nearly 85 lakh pages set to be scanned and converted into digital format over the next nine months. The move is aimed at improving record management, transparency, and ease of access under the ongoing Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP).

Advertisement

Officials said arrangements are also being made to install compactors for proper storage and management of physical records, with the work expected to be completed by next month.

Advertisement

The update was shared during a PMSIP review meeting conducted by Additional Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjeet Singh Shergill. The project is being implemented with support from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to strengthen municipal services and promote e-governance.

Advertisement

Reviewing the progress of the GIS-based property survey, officials stated that around 21 per cent of properties have been covered so far. Expressing concern over the slow pace, the Additional Commissioner directed the executing agency to increase the number of survey teams to speed up the work. He also appealed to residents to cooperate with survey teams and provide accurate information.

The Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Scheme (ABWSS), a key component of PMSIP, was also reviewed during the meeting. Representatives from Larsen & Toubro said work on the project has been intensified, with around 850 workers currently deployed, and completion is expected by the end of this year. The Additional Commissioner directed officials to closely monitor progress and asked the company to further augment its workforce to ensure timely execution.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts