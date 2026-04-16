85 lakh pages of old municipal records to be digitised in Amritsar

In a major step towards modernising civic administration, the Municipal Corporation will begin digitising its old records next week, with nearly 85 lakh pages set to be scanned and converted into digital format over the next nine months. The move is aimed at improving record management, transparency, and ease of access under the ongoing Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP).

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Officials said arrangements are also being made to install compactors for proper storage and management of physical records, with the work expected to be completed by next month.

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The update was shared during a PMSIP review meeting conducted by Additional Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjeet Singh Shergill. The project is being implemented with support from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to strengthen municipal services and promote e-governance.

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Reviewing the progress of the GIS-based property survey, officials stated that around 21 per cent of properties have been covered so far. Expressing concern over the slow pace, the Additional Commissioner directed the executing agency to increase the number of survey teams to speed up the work. He also appealed to residents to cooperate with survey teams and provide accurate information.

The Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Scheme (ABWSS), a key component of PMSIP, was also reviewed during the meeting. Representatives from Larsen & Toubro said work on the project has been intensified, with around 850 workers currently deployed, and completion is expected by the end of this year. The Additional Commissioner directed officials to closely monitor progress and asked the company to further augment its workforce to ensure timely execution.