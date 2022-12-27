85 units of blood donated

Tarn Taran, December 26
The district unit of the Recognized and Affiliated School Association (RASA) organised in a blood donation camp to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas at the Majha College for Women. A total of 85 units of blood was donated at the camp. Sakattar Singh Sandhu, state leader, RASA, said the organisers of the recognised schools along with their staff donated blood voluntarily in the camp. The blood was collected by the Civil Hospital. The donors were awarded with certificates by the association.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489
Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...