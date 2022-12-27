85 units of blood donated

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 26

The district unit of the Recognized and Affiliated School Association (RASA) organised in a blood donation camp to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas at the Majha College for Women. A total of 85 units of blood was donated at the camp. Sakattar Singh Sandhu, state leader, RASA, said the organisers of the recognised schools along with their staff donated blood voluntarily in the camp. The blood was collected by the Civil Hospital. The donors were awarded with certificates by the association.