9.2 kg heroin seized from border village

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have confiscated 9.2 kg of heroin from near Rear Kakkar border village in Lopoke subdivision.

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The heroin was found abandoned shortly after it was allegedly dropped inside Indian territory by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone.

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Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF in coordination with the NCB launched a joint operation, leading to the recovery of the contraband before it could be picked up by local operatives. Sources said during search, they found a large packet containing 10 small packets.

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Investigators believe the contraband was meant to be collected by a local smuggler from the Lopoke area or nearby villages for further distribution.

The NCB has launched an investigation to identify the intended recipients and the cross-border network behind the smuggling attempt. Sources said the contraband might be linked to some smugglers in the Naushehra Dhalla area though a probe is still on.

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“As the NCB, along with other agencies, has been keeping a close eye on the Naushehra Dhalla area, smugglers there have apparently made Lopoke as their landing area,” claimed an NCB official.

Officials said records of known drug traffickers and their associates were being scrutinised as part of the investigation to establish links with the intended delivery of the consignment.

Meanwhile, the BSF recovered 1.096 kg of heroin from the Kahangarh border outpost, which was later handed over to the Gharinda police for further investigations. A case has been registered in this connection.

In another seizure, the Amritsar Rural Police confiscated over 3 kg of heroin and arrested a man identified as Harpreet Singh of Nurpur.

The police said a patrolling team intercepted Harpreet Singh following the intelligence inputs that he was in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and had been getting contraband trafficked through drones. He was transporting the drugs on his bike when he was arrested. The police also impounded his motorcycle bearing registration number PB02-ES-4249.